BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.69% of Laredo Petroleum worth $159,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPI opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

