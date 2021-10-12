BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 656,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.68% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $168,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

