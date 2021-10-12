BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.75% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $165,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

