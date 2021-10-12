BlackRock Inc. Buys 210,638 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.67% of The Andersons worth $159,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Andersons by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Andersons by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

