BlackRock Inc. Buys 373,806 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.81% of GrowGeneration worth $164,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 40,688.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 130.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

