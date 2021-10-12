BlackRock Inc. Buys 708,029 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.53% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $164,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 242,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 391,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $60,916,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

