BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.73% of Lydall worth $160,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,928,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $62.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

