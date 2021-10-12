BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.38% of Translate Bio worth $152,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $19,122,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock worth $22,987,112. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBIO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

