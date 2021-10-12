BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.80% of Tompkins Financial worth $159,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1,246.4% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMP stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

