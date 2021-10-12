BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.47% of Silvergate Capital worth $164,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,998,000 after purchasing an additional 185,132 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SI stock opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SI. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

