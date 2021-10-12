BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,898 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $165,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,833,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,671,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.73 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.