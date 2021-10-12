BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $159,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

