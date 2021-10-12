BlackRock Inc. Has $152.97 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of SSR Mining worth $152,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.