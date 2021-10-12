BlackRock Inc. Has $155.42 Million Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.41% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $155,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 469.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

AHH stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

