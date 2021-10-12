BlackRock Inc. Has $158.65 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,620,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.62% of Marten Transport worth $158,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 1,412.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 331,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marten Transport by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 305,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 293,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

