BlackRock Inc. Has $159.50 Million Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,188,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.49% of Echo Global Logistics worth $159,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECHO stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

