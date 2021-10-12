BlackRock Inc. Has $160.57 Million Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,121,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.23% of CarGurus worth $160,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,351,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,851. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

CARG stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

