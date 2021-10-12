BlackRock Inc. Has $161.10 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.40% of Helios Technologies worth $161,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HLIO opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

