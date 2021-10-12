BlackRock Inc. Has $161.87 Million Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,018,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 19.31% of Ellington Financial worth $161,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

