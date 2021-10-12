BlackRock Inc. Has $162.83 Million Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,155 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.69% of Kraton worth $162,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraton by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kraton by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraton by 18.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kraton in the first quarter worth $4,652,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Kraton stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

