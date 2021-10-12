BlackRock Inc. Has $168.76 Million Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.77% of OFG Bancorp worth $168,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 93.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 53.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

