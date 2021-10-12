BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of PagSeguro Digital worth $169,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE PAGS opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

