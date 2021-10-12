BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,248,613 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Equinor ASA worth $155,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $30,204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $17,533,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $13,861,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

