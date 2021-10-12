BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,617,819 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Option Care Health worth $168,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

