BlackRock Inc. Purchases 82,284 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.76% of eXp World worth $156,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in eXp World by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in eXp World by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPI opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 715,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,221,980 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

