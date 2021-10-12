BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.47% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $169,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 322,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $22,960,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 422,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,394 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

MGY opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

