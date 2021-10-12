BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.91% of Relay Therapeutics worth $166,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

