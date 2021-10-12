BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,525 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.28% of TrueBlue worth $162,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 408,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

