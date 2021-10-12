BlackRock Inc. Sells 101,027 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,027 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.89% of Viad worth $162,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viad by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viad by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $4,184,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Viad Corp has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.