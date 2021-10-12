BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,071,839 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.06% of Avangrid worth $168,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

