BlackRock Inc. Sells 119,958 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.75% of The Pennant Group worth $159,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

