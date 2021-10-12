BlackRock Inc. Sells 259,129 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259,129 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.20% of First Merchants worth $163,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,747,000 after buying an additional 79,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,413,000 after buying an additional 73,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 51,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

