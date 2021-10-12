BlackRock Inc. Sells 356,806 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,158,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.88% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $167,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

