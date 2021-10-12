BlackRock Inc. Sells 42,575 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.32% of Westlake Chemical worth $151,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 96,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,901.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.