BlackRock Inc. Sells 483,569 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Warner Music Group worth $155,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last ninety days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.