BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.86% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $159,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PFSI stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

