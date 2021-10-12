BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 161,673 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.47% of Caleres worth $161,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.30 million, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,125 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

