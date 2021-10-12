BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRLA opened at GBX 340.86 ($4.45) on Tuesday. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £133.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.33.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

