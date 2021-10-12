BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
