BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.