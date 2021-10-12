BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.

BTA opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

