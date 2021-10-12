BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 779.5% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 779.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUJ remained flat at $$15.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. 43,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

