BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BNY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.