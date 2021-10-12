Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

