BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BST opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.16.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.