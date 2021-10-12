Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.19

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $16.58. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 51,672 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.