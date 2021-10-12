Blank Wallet Price Up 61.5% This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and $2.62 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 61.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00124396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.09 or 1.00069819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.81 or 0.06177139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.