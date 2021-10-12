Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 5.3%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.58. 16,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,288,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $66,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $82,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

