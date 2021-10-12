Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $346,111.71 and $379.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00221116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

