Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.12

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and traded as low as $20.07. Blue Bird shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 24,531 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

