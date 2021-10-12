Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $457,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $491,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a PE ratio of 132.42 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

